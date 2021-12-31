Police are looking for missing 89-year-old man in Oceanside

OCEANSIDE (KUSI) – A lookout was on for an at-risk senior who left his residence and drove away unattended in a vehicle Friday morning, Oceanside Police said.

A Peruvian man identified as 89-year-old Napoleon Tafur left his residence in the 3600 block of Fordham Court in Oceanside about 6:55 a.m., police said.

He was described as being 5 feet, 3 inches tall, weighing 135 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white shirt and light- blue slacks.

“Tafur drove away in a 2009 Silver Nissan Frontier,” police said.

Police said Tafur does not have a cell phone and has not previously gone missing.

“Tafur suffers from Alzheimer’s disease and may become combative if restrained,” according to police. “Family members believe he may be trying to drive to Tijuana, Mexico.”

Anyone seeing Tafur is urged to call law enforcement.

http://nixle.us/DBLD3