Police are searching for man that shot at shop owner and robbed a South Bay restaurant





CHULA VISTA (KUSI) – A handgun-toting man fired a shot at the owner of a South Bay restaurant Tuesday, missing him, while robbing the business, authorities reported.

The thief entered the eatery in the 1000 block of Broadway in Chula Vista shortly after 8 a.m., confronted the proprietor and demanded money, according to police.

The victim responded by running out of the building, prompting the robber to fire a shot at him, Lt. Gino Grippo said. The gunfire caused no injuries, the lieutenant said.

The bandit then grabbed an undisclosed amount of cash from inside the restaurant before fleeing the area on foot, and remained at large, Grippo said.

Police had no detailed description of the robber.