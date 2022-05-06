Police are seeking the publics help in identifying college-area prowler





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Police reached out to the public Thursday for help in identifying the man who followed a woman to her College-area home last week, loitered in her backyard for about 15 minutes and tried to enter the residence before finally leaving.

While lurking outside the victim’s Mary Lane residence on April 27, the prowler peered into windows and attempted to open several locked doors, according to the San Diego Police Department.

While holed up inside the home, the woman and several roommates were able to take photographs of the intruder before he wandered off, SDPD Lt. Matthew Botkin said.

Anyone who might be able to help investigators identify the prowler is asked to call San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477 or contact the agency online at sdcrimestoppers.org. Tipsters may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.