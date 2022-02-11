Police are still looking for suspect who struck and killed man in Barrio Logan

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Police are still looking for the man who fled from a crash that resulted in the death of another man in Barrio Logan.

A 77-year-old man was struck by a Chevrolet Malibu with temporary Arizona plates while attempting to cross the intersection of Logan Avenue and Sampson Street around 7 p.m. on Jan. 2, according to the San Diego Police Department.

The victim was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. He succumbed to his injuries on Jan. 12.

Police said that the suspect initially stopped, but then fled the scene. He is described as a man in his 30s or 40s in a Malibu with a temporary license plate number of U511847.

No other information was released.