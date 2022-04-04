Police arrest 26-year-old Dandrae Martin in connection with Sacramento mass shooting

SACRAMENTO (KUSI) – A man was behind bars Monday night in connection with Sunday’s mass shooting in downtown Sacramento that left six people dead, and another 12 injured.

26-year-old Dandrae Martin was arrested as a “related suspect” on assault and illegal firearms charges.

He is not facing charges of homicide at this time.

Reports have shown that martin had an outstanding warrant for his arrest in Riverside County as well.

The Sacramento Police Department has said that they are still looking for additional suspects.

The coroner’s office has identified the three men and three women who died in the shooting.

Their ages range from 21 to 57.