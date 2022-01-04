Police arrest man suspected of setting fire to dozens of cars in Mira Mesa

MIRA MESA (KUSI) – The San Diego Police Department has arrested a suspected serial arsonist in connection with a string of attacks in Mira Mesa.

Police said a surveillance video from a previous crime led them to catching their suspect.

The arrest comes less than 24 hours after the latest crime, which damaged at least eight more vehicles in Mira Mesa early Monday morning.

The car fires started two weeks ago and damaged or destroyed 33 vehicles in total.

Someone heard an explosion at a complex on Black Mountain Road by Kearny Villa Road and notified the police just after 1:45 a.m. on Monday.

They saw multiple vehicles on fire, resulting in five damaged cars, according to San Diego police Officer Sarah Foster.

About an hour later, three vehicles were damaged by fire on Maya Linda Road by Carroll Canyon Road.

In line with protocol, fires thought to be the work of arson are forwarded to MAST, which is a team of 10 investigators, six from the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department and four from the San Diego Police Department.

Anyone with any information is asked to call MAST at (619) 236-6815 or call anonymously to Crime Stoppers at (858) 580-8477.