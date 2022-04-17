Police arrest South Bay man after mother was found dead in car

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Police Saturday investigated as suspicious the death of a 68-year-old woman whose body was discovered in a vehicle parked in front of a San Diego house and they detained the woman’s son after he barricaded himself inside.

Police received a call about 10:15 a.m. reporting an unresponsive female in a vehicle at 1600 Bubbling Well Drive, in the Egger Highlands area, said San Diego police Lt. Adam Sharki.

Arriving officers confirmed a deceased woman was in the rear seat of the vehicle parked on the street, Sharki said.

“The vehicle was registered to the address where it was parked,” he said. “Officers attempted to speak to a male inside the residence, but he retreated into the home and barricaded himself inside.”

The 37-year-old man refused to come out, so officers eventually entered the house and detained him, Sharki said.

Investigators learned the woman and her son both lived in the house, he said.

“There were no obvious signs of trauma to her body,” Sharki said. “The exact cause of her death is pending examination by the San Diego County Medical Examiner.”

Anyone with information was asked to call the Homicide Unit at 619-531- 2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.