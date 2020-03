Police ask people to avoid areas of Hillcrest due to police activity

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A reportedly suicidal man with a gun has fired shots in the direction of police in the area of Fourth and Robinson avenues in Hillcrest, an SDPD spokesman says.

There are no reports of injuries. Officers are evacuating members of the public from at least one building in the neighborhood.

Please avoid the area of 4th Avenue between Robinson Ave and Pennsylvania Ave due to police activity. Monitor Twitter for updates. pic.twitter.com/yJys2BgiEJ — San Diego Police Department (@SanDiegoPD) March 12, 2020