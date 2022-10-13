Police force gears up to manage Gaslamp during upcoming Padres playoffs games

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – It’s no secret that San Diegans are pleased with the season, and for good reason. The excitement will snowball from the Padres win on Wednesday, Oct. 12 into the weekend of the 15th when the Padres will play home games in Petco Park.

KUSI’s Matt Prichard went live at Petco Park to talk about how local authorities plan to keep San Diegans, and visitors, safe over the weekend.

Here are updates from game Wednesday night:

Jake Cronenworth and Manny Machado provided the power for the San Diego Padres in Game 2 of the National League Division Series

against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday night at Dodger Stadium.

Cronenworth and Machado each hit solo home runs in the Padres 5-3 win over the Dodgers to even the series at one game apiece.

The Padres broke a 3-3 tie in the sixth inning on an RBI single by Jurickson Profar that scored Cronenworth. In the eighth inning, Cronenworth hit a solo home run to give the Padres a two-run lead.

Padres starter Yu Darvish earned the win in Game 2, giving up three runs on seven hits in five innings. Dodgers reliever Brusdar Graterol took the

loss, giving up the go-ahead run in the sixth inning.

Machado, the Padres third baseman, hit a solo home run off Dodgers starter Clayton Kershaw in the first inning and put his team up 1-0.

Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman tied the score, 1-1, with a solo home run in the bottom of the first inning. It was one of three solo home runs the Dodgers hit in the game.

Max Muncy gave the Dodgers a 2-1 lead in the second inning with a solo\ home run and Trea Turner hit a solo home run in the third inning to tie the

score, 3-3.

Machado drove in Ha-Seong Kim with an RBI double and Cronenworth had an RBI groundout that scored Juan Soto in the third inning to give the Padres a

3-2 lead.

Machado and Cronenworth each drove in two runs for the Padres.

Game 3 of the NLDS in Friday at Petco Park in San Diego. The best of five series is tied 1-1.

Blake Snell is scheduled to start for the Padres against Tony Gonsolin for the Dodgers. First pitch is scheduled for 5:37 p.m.