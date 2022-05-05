Police identify man killed in MTS bus in downtown San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A man who died following an altercation aboard an MTS bus in downtown San Diego was identified Wednesday, while prosecutors declined to immediately file any charges against a fellow passenger who was arrested in connection with the death.

Anthony J. Mcgaffe, 28, died Saturday night, about an hour after police were called in response to “a violent disturbance” aboard a bus in the area of 1400 F St., said Lt. Steve Shebloski of the San Diego Police Department.

Police said Mcgaffe was found lying on the floor of the bus, unresponsive. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead at 9:23 p.m., Shebloski said.

Another passenger on the bus, Edward Hilbert, was arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with Mcgaffe’s death. However, on Wednesday, a San Diego County District Attorney’s Office spokeswoman said the case remained “under review,” so no criminal charges were filed against Hilbert, who was expected to be released from custody.

According to San Diego police, Mcgaffe apparently “became involved in an altercation with a female passenger” on the bus, and Hilbert intervened by restraining Mcgaffe for “several minutes.”

During that time, Mcgaffe “lost consciousness, went into medical distress and ultimately died,” Shebloski said.

