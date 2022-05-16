Police identify woman shot and killed in Lincoln Park shooting

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A woman who was shot and killed in Lincoln Park was identified Sunday by the San Diego Police Department.

San Diego resident Sengny Chea, 31, suffered multiple gunshot wounds to her upper body, said SDPD Lt. Steve Shebloski. Her 12-year-old son was also wounded in the shooting Saturday in a parking lot behind a Lincoln Park apartment complex. The boy’s name will not be released.

Alex Galvan, a 22-year-old resident of San Diego, was arrested Saturday on suspicion of murder and other charges in connection with the shooting death of Chea, the lieutenant said. Abraham Galvan was also arrested on suspicion of violating probation, possession of an assault weapon and assault with force.

The shooting was reported at 2:19 a.m. Saturday. The caller said there was a shooting behind an apartment complex in the 300 block of South Willie James Jones Avenue, the lieutenant said.

“Officers from Southeastern Division arrived at the location and found a female suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to her upper body,” Shebloski said. “Officers called for medics but the female was suffering from catastrophic injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene at 2:25 a.m.”

Officers also found a 12-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound to his right leg and a 32-year-old man suffering from contusions and other injuries to his face and other parts of his body.

Shortly after officers arrived, they also found a man with a gunshot wound to his wrist and recovered a firearm nearby that was believed to be used in the shootings, Shebloski said. Alex Galvan was taken into custody along with Abraham Galvan.

A third male was seen running from the location. His possible role was yet to be determined but he was a person of interest, Shebloski said.

Homicide detectives were called to the scene and were investigating the incident.

“It has been determined the 12-year-old male shot in this incident is the son of the deceased female and the 32-year-old male,” Shebloski said. “It is still early in the investigation and little is known about the circumstances leading up to the shooting death of the female and her son.

“However, it appears Alex Galvan, his 24-year-old male companion, and possibly the third male were involved in a physical altercation with the 32- year-old male shortly before the female and their 12-year-old son came upon Galvan and his companions in the parking area behind the apartment complex,” Shebloski said. “At that time, the female was shot multiple times along with her 12-year-old son.”

The 12-year-old, his 32-year-old father, and Alex Galvan were all taken to local hospitals for treatment of their injuries.

Once he was released from the hospital, Alex Galvan was booked into the San Diego Central Jail on suspicion of first-degree murder, attempted murder and possession of an unregistered handgun. Abraham Galvan was also booked into jail. Both suspects were scheduled to be arraigned on Wednesday in Central Division Felony Court.

Anyone with information about the incident was urged to call the Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.