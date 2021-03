Police investigate after man dies after fight in City Heights park





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Homicide detectives Wednesday were investigating a man’s death following a fight in the City Heights area.

Dispatchers received a call around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday from a woman in the 4100 block of 33rd Street who reported that her boyfriend had been assaulted and was bleeding from his nose, San Diego police Officer Tony Martinez said.

No further details were immediately available.