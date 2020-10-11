Police investigate after teen shot in San Ysidro

SAN YSIDRO (KUSI) – Police have little to go on Sunday in the case of a 19-year-old who was shot in San Ysidro, authorities said.

According to the teen, he was standing on the street by himself around 11:50 p.m. Saturday when it happened, said Officer Robert Heims of the San Diego Police Department.

“He heard his name called,” Heims said. “He then heard several shots and felt pain to his back.”

The victim fell to the ground, Heims said.

He wasn’t able to provide police with any other information about what happened.

The teen was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police ask anyone with information to contact the SDPD Southern Division at 619-424-0400 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-580-8477.