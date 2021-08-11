Police investigate after three injured in shooting at candlelight vigil





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Three people were shot during a candlelight vigil at a Logan Heights park, police said Wednesday.

A large group gathered at Memorial Park at 2930 Marcy Ave. scattered just before 9 p.m. Tuesday when eight gunshots rang out, according to the San Diego Police Department Watch Commander’s Log.

When police first responded, they could not locate any victims. Later, a 22-year-old man walked into a nearby emergency room with a gunshot wound to his hand. Police said they tried interviewing him but he was uncooperative.

A 28-year-old man was found at 2200 Ocean View Blvd. with a gunshot wound to his hand and was taken to a hospital. A third victim arrived at a hospital with two gunshot wounds to the left thigh and one to his right. Police say he told them he turned and ran when the shots were fired, so he couldn’t provide a description.

Central Division detectives were investigating.

Anyone with information about the incident was urged to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.