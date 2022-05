Police investigate deadly stabbing in Clairemont

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Police are investigating a deadly stabbing that occurred Monday in Clairemont.

San Diego Police officers reported to the scene in the 500 block of Bowden Avenue around 2:20 a.m. The details of the attack were not released, however online records show police detained three suspects.

San Diego ABC 7 reported that one person was taken into custody.

No other information was released as police investigate the incident.