Police investigate fatal shooting in San Diego





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Three people have been shot in a fatal shooting in San Diego near 45th Street and Logan Avenue, according to San Diego Police.

Police said one person has died, two others have life threatening injuries.

Authorities do not have a description of a suspect or suspects and are asking people to avoid the area of Logan Ave. between West Street and 45th street.

None of the victims have been identified