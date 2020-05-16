Police investigate shooting at East Village party

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A 44-year-old man was shot Saturday at a party in the East Village, police said.

The victim was at an apartment complex in the 1200 block of F Street when he was shot at 7:45 a.m., Officer Tony Martinez of the San Diego Police Department said.

“He stumbled out onto the street, where he was found by a citizen who called the police,” Martinez said. “A blood trail led officers to an apartment complex nearby, where the incident occurred.”

The victim wasn’t able to provide any details regarding the shooting because of his injuries, the officer said. He was taken to the hospital and his injuries are considered life-threatening.

Detectives from Central Division responded to the scene and will be handling the investigation, Martinez said.