Police investigating a shooting in El Cajon





EL CAJON (KUSI) – A little after 2 p.m., El Cajon Police Department responded to reports of a shooting in the 1100 block of E. Main Street.

Several officers arrived to the scene searching for a suspect from the shooting. ECPD officers located a suspect matching the description at the corner of Ballard and Decker.

As an officer drove toward the suspect, the suspect opened fire at the officer while he was in his car. The officer returned fire, hitting the suspect at least once.

Both the original shooting victim and the suspect received medical aid. The officer was not injured in this shooting.

Later, ECPD said that the suspect died from his injuries.

The area will be closed to traffic for several hours.