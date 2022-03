Police investigating bow and arrow carjacking incident in the Del Cerro area





DEL CERRO (KUSI) – Police have been investigating an incident that occurred in the Del Cerro area Wednesday night.

A man was shot with a bow and arrow near I-8 and Warring Road just after 8 p.m., police said.

The suspect then carjacked the victim.

Officials have said it is unknown at this time if the arrow actually hit the victim or not.

At least one person was hospitalized in connection to the incident.