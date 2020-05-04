Police investigating report of shots fired at Downtown SD apartment building

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Police Monday were investigating a report that shots were fired during an early morning party at an apartment building in downtown San Diego’s East Village neighborhood.

Dispatchers received reports of the gunfire around 5:15 a.m. at the Pinnacle on the Park high-rise apartment at 424 15th St., near J Street, San Diego police Officer Dino Delimitros said.

Officers responded to the apartment building and found that the reported gunfire came from a unit where a party was taking place, but no one was apparently struck by the gunfire, Delimitros said.

Police detained numerous people who were apparently at the party, but it was not immediately clear if anyone was arrested or cited.