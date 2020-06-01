Police made multiple arrests following protests in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Business owners Monday will assess the damages done by looters who broke into stores in downtown San Diego after police broke up a protest held to seek justice for George Floyd, a black man killed in police custody in Minneapolis.

SDPD tweeted early Monday morning that over 100 people were arrested and booked on various charges including failure to disperse, burglary, assaulting officers and vandalism.

The looting was reported after 10 last night as large numbers of people moved through the streets of downtown breaking windows and entering stores. Police responded, cornering a group of looters near Fifth Avenue and C Street.

Earlier, police used tear gas and flash-bang grenades against protesters and issued an unlawful assembly order near Broadway in downtown San Diego downtown, due to what police say was escalating violence.

Police made numerous arrests after officers were reportedly hit with rocks and water bottles. San Diego County officially declared a state of emergency Sunday in reaction to police protests nationwide and several cities imposed an overnight curfew.

The curfews began at eight last night in several unincorporated communities including Lakeside and Spring Valley. Poway and Santee imposed curfews that began at eight last night while La Mesa and El Cajon imposed curfews that began at seven last night.