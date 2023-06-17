Police officer in serious condition after being hit by Ford Bronco





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A San Diego police officer was still in serous condition on Friday after colliding with a Ford Bronco in Pacific Beach on Thursday evening.

It was roughly 3:30 PM when the motorcycle officer was on duty patrolling Pacific Beach. He was riding down Garnet Ave. when the Bronco slammed into him near Kendall St.

he force of the collision was so powerful, it launched the motorcycle officer airborne off his bike. He sustained serious injuries. The driver stayed at the scene and has not been accused of any crimes.