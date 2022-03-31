Police officer shoots at suspect in San Carlos-Area neighborhood

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – At least one San Diego Police Department officer opened fire on a suspect at a San Carlos-area home late Wednesday afternoon, leaving him with wounds of undetermined severity, authorities reported.

The law enforcement shooting in the 6500 block of Bonnie View Drive took place about 4:30 p.m., according to police.

Details on the extent of the suspect’s injuries and the events that led to the gunfire were not immediately available, SDPD Officer Darius Jamsetjee said.

UPDATE: I’m told a 60-year-old man threatened his elderly parents with a firearm. The 91-year-old father called police, saying his son was also suicidal. Officers tried to approach but the suspect had a gun which he pointed at police. One officer fired at least one shot. (1/2) — Matt Prichard (@MattPrichardTV) March 31, 2022