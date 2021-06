Police procession honors fallen SDPD detectives killed in wrong-way crash





CITY HEIGHTS (KUSI) – Funeral services have been set for two San Diego police detectives who died in a wrong-way crash last week.

It comes as another memorial is planned tonight for the fallen officers.

KUSI’s Hunter Sowards sat down with San Diego Police Chief David Nisleit to talk about the outpouring of support from the community.