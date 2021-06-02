Police release dramatic body-cam video of rail yard shooting

In this image from body-camera footage provided by the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office, deputies approach a set of doors with their weapons drawn inside a building at the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority bus and rail yard after hearing shots fired from beyond the doors, Wednesday, May 26, 2021, in San Jose, Calif. The newly released footage shows that a gunman who killed nine co-workers at the facility shot himself twice in the head as sheriff’s deputies raced into the building. A face, background right, has been blurred by the source. (Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Newly released body camera footage shows that a gunman who killed nine co-workers at a Northern California rail yard shot himself twice in the head as sheriff’s deputies raced into a building.

The nearly 4 1/2 minutes of footage show a Santa Clara sheriff’s deputy who arrived minutes after the first shooting reports, while shots were still being fired at the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority bus and rail yard.

The footage released Tuesday shows a five-member team then sweep into the building, guns raised, using gun-mounted flashlights as they pass through rooms and corridors.

Officials say the shooter, 57-year-old Samuel Cassidy, opened fire before killing himself.

