Police remove road blocks from local businesses in Mission Beach





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – For the last week or so, the entire San Diego coastline has been shut down and local businesses have been suffering especially hard. Businesses like restraunts trying to survive on take out and to-go orders.

Well tonight a little bit of good news for a small restaurant row in Mission Beach. The road is back open.

“I’m just so grateful to the people who support me. Now that the road is open, maybe I can get some of my customers back,” says Mike Kojak of Kojaks Restaurant in Mission Beach.

You see, for the past week or so, the road leading to Kojaks and a half dozen other businesses has been closed. Its the same road that leads to a very closed Belmont Park.

Well after we pointed this out on live television, things changed. Police moved, removed the road blocks and barriers and opened the road for business once again.

It’s hard enough to keep the doors open under these conditions, it’s even harder when the City of San Diego closes the road leading to your business.

As it turns out, it was a mistake. That particular road was never supposed to be closed. These are confusing times to be sure. In a frenzy to keep people from sneaking onto the beach, the road was closed and it was not supposed to be.

Now, the restraunts are open and so is the road. Support local business.