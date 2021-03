Police: Multiple people killed at Colorado supermarket





Police: We have multiple victims who lost their lives. One of the victims is a Boulder police officer. Asking media to honor families' privacy. — Boulder Police Dept. (@boulderpolice) March 23, 2021

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Police say multiple people were killed in a shooting at a Colorado supermarket, including a police officer.

Boulder police Cmdr. Kerry Yamaguchi said at a news conference Monday that a person of interest is in custody and is being treated.

He didn’t give more details on how many people were killed or other details about the shooting.

He said they’re still investigating and didn’t have details on motive.