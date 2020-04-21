Police say man fatally stabbed his mother in Chula Vista





CHULA VISTA (KUSI) – A man was arrested on suspicion of stabbing his mother to death at a home in the Otay Ranch area of Chula Vista, authorities said Tuesday.

The victim called 911 shortly before 7:20 p.m. Monday to report some kind of disturbance at her home in the 900 block of Merced River Road, in a neighborhood between East Palomar Street and Olympic Parkway, Chula Vista Police Lt. Gino Grippo said.

Officers responded to the scene and found a man, believed to be the victim’s adult son, standing outside, Grippo said.

When they showed up, the man attempted to run away and then fought with police as they took him into custody, causing a minor injury to one of the officers, the lieutenant said.

The victim, whose name and age were not immediately available, was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead, Grippo said.