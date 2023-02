Police search for Gaslamp hit-and-run driver

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – The San Diego Police Department was looking for a hit-and-run driver who left a man injured today in the Gaslamp Quarter.

Just before 6:10 a.m. Thursday, the pedestrian was crossing Sixth Avenue at J Street when a dark-colored SUV struck him, according to the SDPD.

The victim was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

No information on the driver was available, and the investigation was

ongoing.