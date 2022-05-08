Police search for missing teenage boy who crossed US-Mexico border into San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego police are looking for 13-year-old Misael Ortiz, who ran away from his home in Tijuana, Mexico, and entered San Diego by crossing the Otay Mesa Port of Entry on May 4.

Misael is 5’5”, 110 lbs, has brown hair, brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a black hoodie with a lion on the right side, blue jeans, black and white tennis shoes, and a grey backpack with blue zippers.

He was last seen in downtown San Diego near Petco Park.

One of his relatives lives in San Diego, but he is not with them.

Misael has never run away from home before.

If you have seen Misael, please contact the San Diego Police Department Communications Division at 619-531-2000 or contact A/Det D. Castellanos 619-424-0489 and reference Case #22400677.