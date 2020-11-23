Police search for suspect after killing one man and wounding another in shooting at Linda Vista Recreation Center





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A 27-year-old man was fatally shot and a 30-year-old man was wounded Sunday in an apparently unprovoked attack near the handball courts at Linda Vista Recreation Center in San Diego.

The twin shootings happened at the park, at 7000 Levant St. about 11 a.m., San Diego police Lt. Andra Brown said.

Officers first found the fatal victim, who was shot at least once in the upper body, Brown said.

Paramedics transported him to a hospital, where he later died, Brown said. His name was withheld pending notification of next of kin.

While officers were at the hospital, a second victim was brought in by a private vehicle. He said he was shot at the park, Brown said.

Witnesses told police that a male — possibly Hispanic — wearing a mask and shorts was seen running from the scene and getting into a white four-door vehicle that sped southbound on Linda Vista Road.

Anyone with information on these shootings was asked to call the SDPD’s homicide unit at 619-531-2293. Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.