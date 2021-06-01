Police search for suspect in fatal hit-and-run in Chula Vista

CHULA VISTA (KUSI) – Police were searching for a hit-and-run driver who struck and killed a pedestrian early Tuesday morning in Chula Vista.

A 911 caller reported the incident shortly before 12:30 a.m. on Third Avenue near L Street, east of Interstate 5, Chula Vista police Officer Victor Del Rio said.

Officers responded and found a man, believed to be in his 40s, had been struck by a vehicle whose driver fled the scene, Del Rio said.

The victim, whose name was withheld pending family notification, was pronounced dead at the scene, the officer said.

Descriptions of the hit-and-run vehicle and its driver were not immediately available.

The circumstances leading up to the incident were under investigation.