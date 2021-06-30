Police searching for 15-year-old girl who went missing in Oceanside

OCEANSIDE (KUSI) – Police today were searching for a 15-year-old girl who went missing in Oceanside.

Isabella Rose Peralta was last seen about 2 a.m. Monday in the 4700 block of Calle Los Santos, in Oceanside’s North Valley neighborhood north of state Route 76, according to Oceanside police.

She is described as a 5-foot-4 Hispanic girl with brown hair and green eyes.

She was last seen wearing a dark shirt and gray sweatpants.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts was urged to call 760-435-4900.