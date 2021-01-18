Police searching for hit-and-run driver who fatally struck man in Chula Vista

CHULA VISTA (KUSI) – A hit-and-run driver who fatally struck an 85-year-old pedestrian in Chula Vista remained at large Monday.

The collision was reported shortly after 6:30 p.m. Sunday on East H Street near Del Rey Boulevard, east of Interstate 805, according to Chula Vista police, who said the hit-and-run vehicle was a dark-colored 2015 to 2018 model Toyota sedan.

Paramedics found the victim on the ground with multiple injuries and attempted life-saving measures, but the octogenarian was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Investigators determined that the mab, while crossing southbound on East H Street “tripped and fell and was struck by a vehicle traveling eastbound,” police said.

The victim’s name was being withheld pending family notification.

Anyone with information on the collision was asked to call the Chula Vista Police Department’s traffic unit.