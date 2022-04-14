Police searching for missing Pacific Beach woman, purse and car located

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Police have been searching for a woman from Pacific Beach who was reported missing after she failed to pick up a family member at the airport on Monday.

Nicole Marie Paré, 32, is at-risk and has been missing since Monday when her family checked on her home and could not locate her or her vehicle, a 2017 Audi A5 (CA 7VAZ668).

Paré is a white female with blond hair, brown eyes, 5’2” tall, and weighs about 130 pounds.

“Her purse was located in La Mesa and her vehicle has been spotted in both La Mesa and Lemon Grove as recently as yesterday,” San Diego Police Department tweeted Tuesday night.

Paré was last spotted around 7 p.m. in the La Mesa area by 7000 University Ave. wearing a light-colored tank top, multi-colored patterned leggings, and white sneakers.

Update (04/13/22): Nicole Paré was seen on a security camera on 04/11/22 around 7:00 p.m. in the La Mesa area near 7000 University Ave. Her vehicle has since been located. She was last seen wearing a light-colored tank top, multi-colored patterned leggings, and white sneakers. https://t.co/hNveAZkZz7 pic.twitter.com/s9IXtBulxL — San Diego Police Department (@SanDiegoPD) April 14, 2022

Evidence that she’s been a victim of a crime has not been found, SDPD added.

Police have determined her missing at-risk because she has never gone missing before.

If you have any information, contact the San Diego Police Department at 619-531-2000 and reference SDPD Case #22-500305.