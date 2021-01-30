Police searching for missing runner at Mission Trails

— San Diego Police Department (@SanDiegoPD) January 30, 2021

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego Police Department was asking for the public’s help Saturday to find a 21-year-old man who was last seen Friday at Mission Trails, where he went for a run.

Max Lenail was described as a white male, 5-feet-8 inches tall, weighing 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing bright orange running shorts and a grey tank top.

Mission Trails Regional Park has 60 miles of trails and is located at 1 Father Junipero Serra Trail near San Carlos in East County.

“He has not been seen since,” police said. “We are asking for the public’s help in trying to find him.”

Anyone with information about Lenail’s whereabouts was asked to call 619-531-2000.