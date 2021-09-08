Police see troubling trend of rising crime in Mission Beach

MISSION BEACH (KUSI) – Police spent the entire Labor Day weekend posted in the Mission Beach area hoping to deter any crime or violent behavior.

Hours after they broke down their temporary operations center, another shooting happened, hitting a 61-year-old woman.

The woman made it out of that situation with non-life threatening injuries, but this is becoming a troubling trend for police.

Back on Aug. 28, a fight between two groups boiled over, with one person shooting into the crowd.

Four people were injured in that instance, but again, none of them were seriously hurt.

Prior to that, shots were fired in the area around July 23.

In early august, a group of people having a bonfire were harassed and had a gun pointed at them, also in Mission Beach.

Police have said they’re thankful no one was killed, but they’ve seen enough to know that they need to raise their presence in the area.

Captain Scott Wahl said the department will also add extra lighting in Mission Beach in an effort to take away in dark spaces where people can hang out, which he said often leads to trouble.

KUSI’s Matt Prichard was live in Mission Beach with more details on the police’s efforts.