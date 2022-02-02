Police seek public’s help locating missing Redondo Beach woman last heard from in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Redondo Beach Police Department is calling for the public’s help in finding Rosann Taylor, a missing 67-year-old woman who was last seen on Jan. 27 by her friends when she left her home in Redondo Beach to visit San Diego.

Her friends last heard from her on Jan. 28, when she made a distraught-sounding phone call in San Diego, possibly near University City.

Taylor’s friends and family are concerned that she may be in need of medical attention.

Taylor is described as a Caucasian woman, 5’4” tall, 115 pounds, with shoulder length brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen driving a white 2015 Nissan Altima, California license plate 8KQG907.

At the time of her disappearance, she was wearing a white shirt and tan pants with a brown sweater.

Contact your local police department if you encounter Taylor.

Anyone with information is also asked to call the Redondo Beach Police Department Investigations Division at (310) 318-0614.