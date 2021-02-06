Police seek tips in disappearance of South Bay mother of three

CHULA VISTA (KUSI) – Authorities put out an urgent call Friday to anyone who might be able to help solve the mystery of what has become of a South Bay mother of three who went missing nearly a month ago.

May “Maya” Millete, 39, was last seen by family members early on the evening of Jan. 7 at her home in the 2400 block of Paseo Los Gatos in Chula Vista, according to police. They reported her missing three days later.

During a news conference at Chula Vista Police Department headquarters late Friday morning, CVPD Chief Roxana Kennedy said her department’s investigators were “doing everything (they) possibly can to come up with answers right now” about Millete’s disappearance.

“And I want you to know that my entire crimes-of-violence team has been working around the clock on this case from day one,” Kennedy said, flanked by members of Millete’s extended family. “And they are following all leads. And I want to assure our community that no rock is being left unturned.”

Police, who served a search warrant at Millete’s home Jan. 23, have declined to publicly disclose what they have learned about her disappearance, citing concerns about compromising the investigation.

Kennedy noted, however, that detectives were looking into all possible explanations for why Millete vanished.

“As we all pray for May to return home safely, we can’t rule anything out,” the chief said.

Millete is described as Asian, 5-foot-2 and roughly 110 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who might be able to help investigators determine her whereabouts is asked to call San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477 or contact the agency online at sdcrimestoppers.org. Tipsters may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $1.000.