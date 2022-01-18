Police seek tips in missing, at-risk 19-year-old woman who trekked to San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Law enforcement asked the public Monday for information regarding missing and at-risk 19-year-old woman, Serena Stevens, who is white, has brown hair and brown eyes, 5′ 5”, and weighs 140 pounds.

Serena had posted photos and videos to her social media accounts near the coastline, possibly in Ocean Beach.

Stevens’ sister reported her missing Monday and her last contact with family was on Jan. 13.

She had just arrived in San Diego on Jan. 12 from New York, telling her sister she would head to the coast and “sleep on the beach.”

Police have classified her as at-risk because she has not been reported missing before.

If you have any information Stevens’ whereabouts, contact the SDPD at (619) 531-2000 with case #22-500059.