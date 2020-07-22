Police seek tips in National City hit-run that killed skateboarder

NATIONAL CITY (KUSI) – Authorities reached out to the public Wednesday for help in identifying a motorist involved in a hit-and-run that killed a skateboarder two weeks ago on a South Bay street.

Victor Morales, 28, was riding his skateboard in the 500 block of Palm Avenue in National City when a four-door sedan struck him from behind at high speed at about 12:30 a.m. July 10.

The motorist fled, leaving Morales — who was in the company of several companions, including his girlfriend — mortally injured in the roadway, police said. Medics took him to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A surveillance camera captured images of the vehicle that struck the victim, believed to have been a silver 1999- to 2002-model Toyota Echo.

Anyone who might be able to help investigators track down the involved driver was asked to call San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477 or contact the agency online at sdcrimestoppers.org. Tipsters may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.