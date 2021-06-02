Police seek tips on fatal National City hit-and-run

NATIONAL CITY (KUSI) – Authorities reached out to the public Wednesday for help in identifying and locating a hit-and-run driver who struck and killed an 81-year-old man in National City over two months ago.

About 7:20 p.m. on March 17, Leonardo Alcantara was crossing northbound on East Eighth Street near Interstate 805 when he was struck by a vehicle heading westbound, according to National City police.

Alcantara was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The vehicle’s driver did not stop or call 911.

The suspect vehicle was described as a dark blue or dark gray 2012- 2015 Chevrolet Malibu or Chevrolet Cruze with minimal front-end damage. A description of its driver was not immediately available.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the vehicle and/or its driver was urged to call National City police at 619-336-4475 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477. Tipsters can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward up to $1,000.