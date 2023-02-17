Police seeking man after Hit-and-Run crash in Imperial Beach

IMPERIAL BEACH (CNS) – Police were searching for a man suspected of committing a hit-and-run crash Friday in Imperial Beach.

Around 5 a.m. Friday, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department responded to a collision on 12th Street and Imperial Beach Boulevard.

Authorities arrived on the scene and the suspect ran away and escaped capture, according to police.

Video from OnScene.TV showed officers searching the damaged and abandoned car and locating drug paraphernalia along with a handgun. It was unknown if the gun was real or a replica.

It was also unclear if the vehicle was stolen, as no other information was made available at this time.