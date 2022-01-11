Police shoot and kill armed-robbery suspect in Stockton-area alley

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Patrol officers fatally shot a robbery suspect Monday when he allegedly pulled a gun on them in a Stockton-area alley, police said.

Three officers opened fire on the man in the 3100 block of Imperial Avenue about 7:30 a.m., San Diego police Capt. Rich Freedman said.

The suspect, whose name was not immediately available, died at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

The shooting occurred as officers were investigating a report of a robbery carried out by a knife-wielding thief at a liquor store in the neighborhood just west of state Route 15, according to police.