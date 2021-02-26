Police shoot man allegedly holding knife in Downtown San Diego





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A San Diego officer shot and wounded a man who police said was walking around with a knife in downtown Thursday evening.

Officers were called about 7:10 p.m. to reports of the man with the knife at Third Avenue and G Street, said Officer John Buttle with the San Diego Police Department.

Pedestrians were walking into the street to avoid him, Buttle said.

**Please avoid the area of G Street between Second Ave & Fourth Ave due to a police investigation for the next several hours. Please use alternate routes** pic.twitter.com/FFnrRu6byY — San Diego Police Department (@SanDiegoPD) February 26, 2021

An officer who arrived on scene shot the man, and he was taken to a hospital, Buttle said. Details on what led the officer to fire were not immediately released.

Buttle did not have information on the severity of the man’s injuries.