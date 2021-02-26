Police shoot man allegedly holding knife in Downtown San Diego
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A San Diego officer shot and wounded a man who police said was walking around with a knife in downtown Thursday evening.
Officers were called about 7:10 p.m. to reports of the man with the knife at Third Avenue and G Street, said Officer John Buttle with the San Diego Police Department.
Pedestrians were walking into the street to avoid him, Buttle said.
An officer who arrived on scene shot the man, and he was taken to a hospital, Buttle said. Details on what led the officer to fire were not immediately released.
Buttle did not have information on the severity of the man’s injuries.