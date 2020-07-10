Police shooting leaves man dead in Talmadge neighborhood





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego police fatally shot a man who allegedly pointed a gun at them Thursday afternoon during a confrontation near Hoover High School.

Officers responding to a report of a person walking around with a firearm shortly before 4 p.m. spotted the armed suspect in the 4300 block of Menlo Avenue, just north of El Cajon Boulevard in Talmadge.

When the patrol personnel tried to make contact with the man, he raised the gun toward them, according to police. Several officers responded by opening fire.

The suspect, who was not immediately identified, died at the scene.

Police closed the street in the area to allow investigators to gather evidence.

This is a developing story.

