Police: Suspect dead, 2 critically injured in Maryland shooting

FREDERICK, Md. (AP) — Police say two people were critically injured and the suspect was killed after a shooting at a business park in Maryland.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Navy reported an “active shooter incident” at Fort Detrick on Tuesday involving sailors.

Police said there is no further threat to the community after the shooting at the Riverside Tech Park. They said both the victims and the shooter were male.