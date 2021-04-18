Police: Suspect on the run in fatal shooting of 3 in Texas

AP,
Posted:

AP

Austin Fatal Shooting

Emergency personnel work at the scene of a fatal shooting, Sunday, April 18, 2021, in Austin, Texas. Several people were fatally shot in Austin on Sunday and no suspects are in custody, emergency responders said. Police said on Twitter that they were on the scene of an active shooting and asked nearby residents to shelter in place and avoid the area. (AP Photo/Jim Vertuno)

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A 41-year-old man is wanted in the fatal shooting of three people in Austin, Texas, and police officials searching the surrounding area are warning residents that the suspect might take a hostage.

Interim Austin Police Chief Joseph Chacon said Sunday that the suspect, Stephen Broderick, is considered armed and dangerous.

He asked area residents to shelter in place and to call their neighbors to check on them.

He says Broderick might take hostages.

Chacon says Broderick is suspected in the killing of two Hispanic women and one Black man.

Categories: National & International News