Police: Woman whose body was found at Carlsbad park was stabbed to death

CARLSBAD (KUSI) – A 68-year-old woman whose body was found on a footpath near Buena Vista Lagoon was stabbed to death, authorities reported Tuesday.

The victim, whose name has not yet been made public, apparently was walking or jogging when she was killed at Hosp Grove Park in Carlsbad, according to police. Passers-by found her body near the 2600 block of Monroe Street shortly before 11:30 a.m. Monday, Lt. Jason Jackowski said.

Though no suspects in the case have been identified, a tipster reported seeing an unidentified man who may have been in the area where the woman’s body was found around the time of the fatal assault.

The possible suspect is described as a husky, tan-complected, dark- haired man who was walking slowly with a slight limp or shuffling gait, Jackowski said.

Police have assigned extra patrols to the area and are advising walkers and joggers to exercise extra precautions during outings, including:

— notifying family members of outdoor exercise plans, including departure and return times;

— bringing along at least one friend or relative;

— remaining alert to surroundings and the presence of others at all times;

— keeping unfamiliar people at a distance;

— staying out of heavily wooded, poorly lighted or secluded areas;

— avoiding use of earphones that may mask the sound of surrounding activities;

— wearing bright-colored clothing to improve visibility;

— avoiding nighttime outings;

— varying routes and times of outings;

— seeking immediate help from any nearby home, business or group of people if followed by a stranger;

— always carrying a cellphone and minimizing casual phone conversations, which can distract and increase pedestrians’ vulnerability; and

— being wary of strangers who ask for directions and/or try to engage in extended conversation.

“We know the community wants answers (about the case), and we will release as much information as we can as soon as we can,” Jackowski said. “Our main goal is to ensure the community’s safety and to complete a through, careful investigation.”

Officials urged anyone who witnessed or heard anything suspicious in the area of Hosp Grove Park on Monday between 10 a.m. and noon to call the Carlsbad Police Department at 760-931-2165.