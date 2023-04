Political Analyst John Dadian discusses potential District 4 supervisorial candidates

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Following Supervisor Nathan Fletcher’s resignation in May, the County of San Diego will need to replace his seat either via special election or appointment.

The District 4 seat represents over 600,000 San Diegans.

Political Analyst John Dadian joined KUSI’s Rafer Weigel to discuss the potential candidates for the seat.